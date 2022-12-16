LSU Signee and Bossier City, Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams was named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year on Thursday after she put on a showcase in Debrecen, Hungary to help Team USA take home the gold medal in the 3×3 U18 World Cup.

Williams is the No. 1 high school women’s basketball player in the nation according to AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings. She is the headliner of the 2022 LSU signing class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN, that also includes Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent. Williams is the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year – a season in which she led Parkway to a 34-3 record and a state championship appearance while averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals as a junior.

The senior at Parkway High School led her team to the 5A state title game last year and was named Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Then, in August, Williams won her second FIBA 3×3 U18 Women’s World Cup in a row with the USA 3×3 U18 Women’s National Team, and for the second year in a row she was honored as tournament MVP. Her golden summer began a month prior as a member of the team that won gold at the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup (5-on-5).

Williams, a 6-foot guard, can now add another trophy to the case after being named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year.

The U.S. dominated the 2022 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, outscoring opponents 142-73, and Williams was clinical throughout. She led the U.S. in points in all but one game, leading her team to a 7-0 record and what is a fourth straight 3×3 U18 World Cup title for the American women.

Williams was especially dominant in the final against Germany. Her game-high nine points were almost enough to beat the Germans alone, as the Americans comfortably won 21-11.

Williams led the World Cup with 59 points, nine ahead of the second place Alicia Florez of Spain.

The 3×3 Athlete of the Year honor is one of several end-of-season USA Basketball awards being announced throughout the month.

