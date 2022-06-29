RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Some shocking news Wednesday as the K104 scoreboard show reports Matt Middleton has been re-hired as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Cedar Creek School less than seven months after announcing his hiring as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Southern Arkansas University.

This comes a day after the program parted with Steven Ensminger Jr. Middleton is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Cougars according to K104.

He is reunited with a team that returns 19 starters from a group that finished 6-5 a year ago, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Ouachita Christian.