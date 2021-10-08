Matt Flynn Invitational raises funds for local charity

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The annual Matt Flynn Invitational changed dates, this year, but their mission is the same. The golf tournament once again raised money for the Heritage Ranch in Zachary.

While it was a fun day on the golf course for some, the purpose, result is an important one. The Heritage Ranch takes in boys in crisis with the goal of rehabilitation and eventually placing the boys back with their families.

If you missed out on the fun outing at Copper Mill, click here to give back to the charity.