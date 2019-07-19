Matt Deggs introduced as new UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns baseball coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The UL baseball program has announced it’s new head coach, and he’s a familiar face to the Cajuns.

Matt Deggs is taking over as the new Ragin Cajuns head baseball coach.

Deggs was the hitting and third base coach at UL prior to his tenure at Sam Houston State.

He has an impressive resume from his five season as the Bearkat head coach.

Sam Houston state won the last three out of four southland conference titles.

He led the team to the NCAA tournament in both 2016 and 2017.

The Bearkats became the first Southland conference team in history to reach a super regional in 2017.

His teams also became the first to rake in back to back 40-win seasons in division one history with those 2016 and 2017 teams, and he finished with a 187 and 118 overall record in his tenure, with a dominating 104 and 45 record in southland conference play.

Watch the full Press Conference below.