It’s was a night for the ages – for running backs in Northeast Louisiana. First news broke of Union Parish’s Trey Holly becoming Louisiana’s leader in all-time rushing yards.

But, a familiar face caught people’s attention on Friday. Mangham’s Jalen Williams scored seven touchdowns and posted 656 yards in the Dragons’ 60-26 win over district 2-2A foe, General Trass.

Last year, we caught up with the senior running back, when he and his cousin Ajay Allen each had a special performance on the same night.

Next Friday, the Dragons visit Oak Grove for the first time since the Tigers became a Class 2A school.