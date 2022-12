It’s been seven years since Mangham last touched the turf inside the Superdome. In 2015, the Dragons lost to Kinder. Ever since, Mangham has been a perennial winner, fighting for a return visit to New Orleans.

In 2022, the Dragons’ defense has limited opponents to an average of two scores per week. Scott Wilcher and company hope the defense will make an impact in their game versus Homer on Friday. The No. 3 ranked Dragons draw No. 2 Homer, Friday at 7:00 from Pelican Stadium.