Mallory’s success this season helps Southern Arkansas into second consecutive bowl appearance

For the seventh time in program history, including in back to back seasons, Southern Arkansas is going bowling.
Saturday, the Muleriders will face Eastern New Mexico in Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas.
Bill Keopple, in his 11th season as head coach, sees his team ranked in the top five in the Great American Conference in passing offense.
It’s thanks to new starting quarterback Hayden Mallory, who’s second in the conference in pass efficiency (155.1).
Coach Keopple discussed Mallory’s impact with NBC 10 Sports on Thursday afternoon.