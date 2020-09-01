Malcom Brown on practicing in empty Superdome: ‘It’s kind of surreal’

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saturday night, the Saints got a glimpse of what their new normal will look like this season, at least for week one, after practicing in an empty Dome.
I asked Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown if the team was able to get a feel for what game one will be like when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without fans in attendance.
“I don’t think you’ll really be able to get a grasp into you’re in there on that first Sunday and actually get to fill everything with the other team being there,” said Brown.
For more on the story, click the video provided.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- 15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime
- Questions after lawyer crashes SUV owned by DA’s office
- Food experts worry as USDA reinstates food stamp recertification
- Officials: Fights, equipment thefts in Louisiana after storm
- Sheriff: Man charged after girl accidentally shoots herself