WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – It is finally time to root, root, root for the home team again as Major League Baseball threw out the first pitch on the 2022 season today.

The season, which was originally supposed to start on March 31st, was delayed due to labor disputes while the league tried to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Nine games were scheduled to be played today with two, Yankees Red Sox and Mariners Twins, being postponed due to weather.