LSU WRs helping Defense prepare for Alabama

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s defense had two strong performances against Mississippi State and Auburn, but their toughest test will be against Alabama’s wide receivers. The Tigers’ trio of wide receivers are helping prepare the defense for this matchup.

“That’s the perk of having Ja’Marr, Justin and Terrace because you see that stuff everyday. None of that is new. Last year coming in, we were kind of blindsided because we didn’t have those type of looks. Now in practice, we see that,” safety JaCoby Stevens said.

The Tigers’ wide receiver group includes Terrace Marshall who made his return against Auburn, and the sophomore wide receiver was happy to be back on the field.

“It’s been amazing. It started off in the off-season with the 10,000 catches, just being in here on Saturday’s when nobody’s looking. Just the whole offense just coming in here, putting in work. I feel like our progression has been great,” Marshall said.

