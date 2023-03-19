WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The last time LSU women’s basketball made its trip to the sweet 16 was in 2014. Nearly 10 years ago, the Bayou Ballerinas are going dancing for a sweet trip after defeating Michigan Sunday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

DANCING TO THE SWEET SIXTEEN pic.twitter.com/KK9a5MIjP3 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 20, 2023

The Lady Tigers shot 35 percent from the field going 24 for 68 and 6 for 19 at the three-point range plus shot 80 percent from the charity stripe going 12 for 15.

Player of the night Angel Resse is the first player since 2000 to finish with a double-double of 25 points 24 rebounds plus added six blocks and four assists and three steals.

Built For March pic.twitter.com/ulhOSqoHLj — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 20, 2023

Ladazhia Williams also scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Alexis Morris added 11 points.

Perfect At The Crib 😈 pic.twitter.com/AB5xT0zqjk — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 20, 2023

Talk about being built for March, the Lady Tigers complete a perfect 17-0 home win in the pmac.