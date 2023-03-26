WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The final stretch of the March Madness is here and
the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers are more than elite. The Bayou Ballerinas dance their way into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. The lady tigers defeated the no. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes 54-42 Sunday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
LSU is going dancing in Dallas next week for the semi-final round.
In the Elite 8 contest, Angel Reese dominated the glass as she had 18 rebounds
scoring her 32nd double-double setting an SEC record.
The third-seeded Tigers finished with a 49-35 rebounding edge behind Reese, which led to a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points.
Alexis Morris scored 21 points and Reese added 13 for the tigers
LSU shot 30.2% and went 1 for 12 from three-point range, including misses on its first nine attempts. But Miami was even worse from three, missing all 15 tries.
Lsu will face the winner of No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3-seed Ohio State on Monday night at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.