WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The final stretch of the March Madness is here and

the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers are more than elite. The Bayou Ballerinas dance their way into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. The lady tigers defeated the no. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes 54-42 Sunday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

TIGERS ADVANCE!@LSUwbkb is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2008 🐯 pic.twitter.com/qGXIoBYHHK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2023

LSU is going dancing in Dallas next week for the semi-final round.

In the Elite 8 contest, Angel Reese dominated the glass as she had 18 rebounds

scoring her 32nd double-double setting an SEC record.



The third-seeded Tigers finished with a 49-35 rebounding edge behind Reese, which led to a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points.

LSU – yeah, that LSU pic.twitter.com/qIXBWVqvya — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 27, 2023

Alexis Morris scored 21 points and Reese added 13 for the tigers

LSU shot 30.2% and went 1 for 12 from three-point range, including misses on its first nine attempts. But Miami was even worse from three, missing all 15 tries.

Lsu will face the winner of No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3-seed Ohio State on Monday night at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.