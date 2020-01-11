LSU Wide Receiver bet comes down to National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Eighteen is the number of touchdowns both LSU wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have going into the Tigers’ final game of the season, but the reason their number of touchdowns is important goes back to the preseason.

Chase, Jefferson and Terrace Marshall, Jr. agreed to a touchdown bet. Whoever scored the most touchdowns at the end of the season gets $100 and a ticket to Waffle House, and for Chase and Jefferson, the bet comes down to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“The winner gets tickets to Waffle House because we love Waffle House. It’s tied at 18 right now. We still have that bet going on so this final game is going to be the finishing touches,” Jefferson said.

“That’s actually crazy. I did not think this was going to happen like this. I know I was up by like four touchdowns. He came back in the Oklahoma game and got four so I don’t know man. I hope I win,” Chase said.

Marshall could’ve been in the running for the long-awaited meal. The Bossier City native lead the country in touchdown catches before suffering a broken foot against Vanderbilt in week four, but he says if not for the injury he’d still be in the running.

“Oh yeah, most definitely, most definitely. Whoever win, I’m just going to be happy for them,” Marshall said.

The stage is set for the two 504 natives in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

