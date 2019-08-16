LSU Volleyball to Host Annual Kids Clinic August 24

BATON ROUGE—The LSU volleyball team will host its annual free kid’s clinic for participants in eighth grade or below on Saturday, August 24 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The clinic, which is open to all experience levels, will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. with check-in starting at 10 a.m. Participants will learn and practice volleyball skills with the 2019 team.

Registration for LSU volleyball’s annual free kid’s clinic is now available online at LSUsports.net/vbclinic.

“The kid’s clinic is something we all look forward to each year,” head coach Fran Flory said. “We enjoy the opportunity to share our love for this game with the youth of the community. We look forward to a great turn-out.”

The Tigers open up the 2019 season on the road, heading to the University of Houston for the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup. The Tigers will face UT Arlington and Arizona State before taking on tournament host Houston. The Tigers open up their home schedule on September 20 against Southern Miss at 7 p.m. inside the PMAC.

For questions about the event, contact LSU Marketing and Promotions at promotions@lsu.edu.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)