LSU Volleyball Opens Home Schedule with Southern Miss and Tulane

BATON ROUGE – The LSU volleyball team (5-3) is finally home after eight matches on the road. The Tigers play host to Southern Miss (0-11) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Tulane (9-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Both matches will stream on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and five-time Olympian Danielle Scott calling the action. Live stats are also available, click here.

Series History with the Field– vs. Southern Miss: The Tigers lead the all-time series against Southern Miss, 6-1. The Tigers lost in the last meeting, falling in four sets in 2016.

– vs. Tulane: The Tigers own a 42-18 record against Tulane. They have claimed two out of the last three meetings, with the most recent one coming in December of 2009, where the Tigers claimed a three-set victory.

Team Notes>> LSU volleyball goes into their final nonconference matches with a 5-3 record, opening their home matches with Southern Miss Friday at 7 p.m. and Tulane on Saturday at 2 p.m.

>> The Tigers are 33-9 in home openers, winning the last two home openers.

>> Head coach Fran Flory, the winningest coach in LSU volleyball history, enters her 22nd. She owns an all-time record of 483-379.

>> The Tigers are picked to finish seventh in the league this year as voted on by the head coaches in the SEC.

>> Taylor Bannister has a total of 921 career kills and is 79 away from reaching 1,000 after tallying 104 kills thus far this season. She hit .762 against Fresno State last weekend, the first time a Tiger has hit over .700 since 2016.

>> Raigen Cianciulli, the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 digs last season, has a total of 101 digs through the first eight matches, recording 3.37 digs per set.

>> Samarah Hill and Karli Rose continue to make an impact. Hill picked up her second all-tournament honors at the Lumberjack Classic last weekend. She tallied 28 kills on the weekend with 24 digs.

>> Rose picked up her third double-double on the year, tallying 31 assists and 14 digs against NAU. She was one kill away from a triple-double against Iowa State, recording 32 assists, 24 digs and nine kills.

