LSU-Georgia Southern game moved to SEC Network

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 03: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LSU’s season-opener against Georgia Southern will now be televised on the SEC Network, the league office and ESPN announced on Thursday.

Kickoff for the contest remains at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the game remain on sale and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on ESPNU, however due to approaching Hurricane Dorian, the network was forced to make adjustments for scheduled games, resulting in broadcast changes.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)