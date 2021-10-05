LSU Football’s Derek Stingley partners with Waitr

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Waitr, a Louisiana-based food delivery service, announced a new partnership with LSU football’s Derek Stingley Jr., who is recognized as one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

Under the partnership, Stingley will promote the delivery app and get his own delivery code that customers can use to get free delivery on an order.

A recent NCAA ruling allows college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), and they can be paid for endorsements.

In addition, Waitr also inked a deal with Baton Rouge native Christian Harris, who plays as a linebacker for Alabama.

“Waitr believes it’s important to support our local communities, and this is a natural extension of that belief,” said Brittany St. Pierre of Waitr. “We’re very proud of our college athletes and are thrilled we can now partner with such elite players who represent the state so well.”

Stingley, a preseason All-American who leads the Tigers defense, has already become one of the most decorated players in school history. In his first two years, he’s twice earned first-team All-America honors as well as being a two-time first-team All-SEC selection at cornerback.

“I’m proud to partner with Waitr. It’s even more important to me that they were founded right here in Louisiana and serves the state so well,” said Stingley.

Visit Waitr for more information, or follow Stingley on Instagram.