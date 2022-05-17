BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly era of LSU football will begin with a prime time national broadcast as ABC will televise the Tigers’ season-opener against Florida State on Sunday, September 4 in New Orleans, the network announced on Tuesday.

Game time for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome featuring LSU and Florida State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

LSU is coming off a 6-7 season and an appearance in the Texas Bowl, while Florida State finished last year with a 5-7 mark.

It will be the first meeting between LSU and Florida State since 1991 when the then-No. 1 ranked Seminoles posted a 27-16 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

LSU is 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles with wins coming in the 1968 Peach Bowl (31-27) and 1982 in Tiger Stadium (55-21).

LSU is 91-32-5 all-time in season-openers.

Tickets for the contest are still available and can be purchased at www.LSUtix.net.

2022 LSU Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV

Sept. 4 vs. Florida State (at New Orleans) 6:30 p.m. ABC

Sept. 10 Southern

Sept. 17 Mississippi State

Sept. 24 New Mexico

Oct. 1 at Auburn

Oct. 8 Tennessee

Oct. 15 at Florida

Oct. 22 Ole Miss

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 Alabama

Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Nov. 19 UAB

Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

(Release via LSU Athletics)