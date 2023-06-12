WEST MONROE. La (KTVE/KARD) – Spirits around LSU baseball is at an all-time high as the Tigers took down the Kentucky Wildcats in a best of three series to advance to College World Series for the first time since 2017. This will also be the 19th appearance in the school’s history.

The Tigers finished off the sweep with an 8-3 victory Sunday night with the help of Cade Beloso’s three-run home run in the top of the third inning to stretch the lead and would end up being the deciding factor in the win.

LSU’s dominant victory was enough to have the team enjoying the glorious moment, but they are not taking anything for granted with their focus locked on reaching the National Championship.

“We have five more games to win, that’s obviously why I came here… I’m just glad to have another start, hopefully three more starts and go out there and win,” said LSU junior pitcher Paul Skenes.

LSU will face off against the winner of Tennessee and Southern Mississippi with game three of that matchup being played Monday night.

The Tigers took home two out of three games from Tennessee in Baton Rouge earlier this season, and Southern Mississippi was the reason LSU got eliminated from the Super Regionals last year.