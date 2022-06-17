LSU head coach Jay Johnson, one year into his tenure at LSU, will now replace both full-time assistant head coaches before next season.

After Dan Fitzgerald’s departure on Wednesday for a head coaching job at the University of Kansas, it was announced on Friday Jason Kelly, LSU’s pitching coach, also accepted a head coaching job — at the University of Washington.

LSU signed the #1 recruiting class in the country, but Johnson will have to wait on the Major League Draft, July 17-19, to see how many of that class elects for college over professional baseball.

Keep it on Geaux Nation and BRProud.com for all updates surrounding the program.