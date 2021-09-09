Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz on Isaiah Graham injury, ‘…fortunately nothing is broke…’

This week, Louisiana Tech Head Football Coach, Skip Holtz announced that Isaiah Graham’s status for the team’s weekend date with Southeastern is in the air.

The Bastrop High School alum exited in the second half of the Bulldogs’ game with Mississippi State, last Saturday, with a lower body injury.

“The biggest concern was the potential for a break, the way he got spun around and kind of spiraled and turned his leg, ” says Holtz. “And, you’re worried about a spiral break. Fortunately, nothing was broke. It is an ankle injury.”

Looking at the ‘Dogs depth chart, for this week, the team has many options at the receiver position, in place of Graham.

Louisiana Tech hosts Southeastern in the 2021 home opener, Saturday at 6:00.