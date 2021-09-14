Louisiana Tech’s run game hopes for continued improvement after a tough 2020

Somehow, someway Louisiana Tech survived a 45-42 shootout victory over Southeastern. Both teams combined for 1,042 yards of offense.

But, it was the Bulldogs’ running game that made have been the difference. The team ended with 213 rushing yards, and three touchdowns.

Junior Greg Garner didn’t lead running back, in terms of total yards. That distinction went to Marcus Williams, Jr. Garner did lead with two scores, in the first and third quarter respectively.

“We’ve been going, ” says Garner. “When your number is called, that’s what we’ve had to do. A lot of players and running backs make plays when their number is called. So, that was the mindset.”