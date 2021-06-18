Louisiana Tech’s Lane Burroughs extended through 2026

By: Tyler Hotz/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced Thursday Bulldog baseball skipper Lane Burroughs has signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

The contract extension is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Burroughs new contract agreement comes on the heels of his fifth season in Ruston, one of the most successful in the history of the Bulldog baseball program. Tech finished 42-20, including a 22-8 mark in Conference USA action – the most league wins in program history.

“Lane has done an outstanding job with this program over the past five years,” said Wood. “From a historic win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country to victories over three different SEC programs to seven wins over perennial C-USA contender Southern Miss to a West Division title to earning the program’s first NCAA Regional host, Lane and his staff did an unbelievable job during a very difficult stretch.

“I think this year’s team epitomized their head coach’s toughness. They competed relentlessly and represented our institution in a first class manner. Not only did Lane keep this program a float during the past two challenging years since the tornado, but he led it to new heights. We wanted to show a commitment to Lane and the program, and I am grateful for Lane’s desire to remain at Louisiana Tech.”

LA Tech earned the No. 16 national seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, marking its ninth NCAA Regional appearance in program history. The Diamond Dogs made it to the Regional final after defeating Rider 18-2 and SEC foe Alabama 10-8. LA Tech’s win over the Crimson Tide secured its third win over a different SEC opponent in a single season (Alabama, Arkansas and Ole Miss) for the first time since 1987.

Burroughs also guided LA Tech to its first division title since 1992 by winning the Conference USA’s Western Division title on the final day of the C-USA season. The Bulldogs defeated UTSA 17-7 in run-rule fashion to earn the division crown.

“We are building something special at Louisiana Tech,” said Burroughs, who is 162-90 as the Bulldogs head coach. “This year was historic in so many ways, but we want it to become the norm in Ruston. That’s the goal of our players and coaches. I also know it is the goal of our administration, fans, alumni, donors and stakeholders. We are excited about 2022 and beyond. I can’t thank Dr. (Les) Guice and Dr. Wood enough for their commitment to me, and their belief in me to be the head coach of this program. It is an honor and one I don’t take for granted. We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit and work as hard as we can to build a program that Bulldogs everywhere can be proud of.”



A program-record five Bulldogs earned first team All-Conference USA honors under Burroughs leadership in 2021, including Taylor Young becoming the first Diamond Dog to be named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Three Diamond Dogs have also earned All-America honors – Hunter Wells (Baseball America), Jonathan Fincher (NCBWA) and Young (Collegiate Baseball).



The Bulldogs went 11-4 against in-state opponents in 2021, recording series sweeps over Tulane, McNeese State, ULM and Southern. The Bulldogs also set a new program record with 10 straight road victories, which was the longest active streak in Division I.

Burroughs and his staff also helped lead the Diamond Dogs to their first win over a No. 1 team in program history with a 2-0 shutout of top-ranked Arkansas on March 14. Tech also defeated No. 4 Ole Miss 13-1 in mid-March.

Tech baseball season ticket holders and LTAC donors should be on the lookout today for emails detailing how to renew season tickets for the 2022 season.