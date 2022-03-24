BATON ROUGE, La (KTVE/KARD) – The world record for the fastest marathon is just over two hours, meaning Wednesday night’s 5 hour and 12 minute Louisiana Tech and LSU game could be considered a double marathon.

The Bulldogs have continued to find ways to win this season despite, at times, not playing their best baseball. Case in point was Wednesday when Lane Burroughs and company were down to their final three outs and without a hit since the second inning. But an error, a wild pitch, three walks, and a double play was all Tech needed to pull even.

The final: Tech 7, #21 LSU 6 in 12 innings

The star: Kyle Crigger

The stat: Crigger 4 IP, 8 K's

The streak: W1

The record: 15-6

The 56 game pace: 40-16

The emoji: 🧹🧹 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) March 24, 2022

Both teams tonight really struggled to put the ball in play, 20 strikeouts for either team on a night that saw pitching dominate as much as it can in a 7-6 game.

Kyle Crigger was the star and it would be safe to say that there was no close second on a brisk and beautiful night in Baton Rouge.

Crigger came into the ball game and did nothing but make LSU hitters look silly. In four innings pitched, he recorded 11 outs in four innings of work, eight of them coming via the punch out including the final out of the game on a 3-2 pitch to Brayden Jobert.

Greg Martinez got the start for Louisiana Tech and despite his four earned runs pitched very well. Martinez more or less cruised through his first four innings racking up six strikeouts. But an offensive outburst from the Tigers top of the order spoiled his outing.

Greg Martinez is dealing through two. He’s retired 6 of the first 7 Tiger hitters.



E2 | Tech 4, LSU 0 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) March 24, 2022

Taylor Young will get credit with driving in the game-winning run with a walk in the 12th inning, but early in the game it looked like Young may not be able to continue. Tre’ Morgan hit a ground ball up the middle that Young had to dive for and knocked down. He was visibly shaken up on the play but remained in the game and five hours later produced in the biggest spot of the game.

Very bad sign for Louisiana Tech. Shortstop Taylor Young dove for a ground ball and came up in visible pain.



He’ll stay in the game but definitely something to keep an eye on. — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) March 24, 2022

Much like the game in Ruston, this one ends with Kyle Crigger standing on the mound in the middle of the field. Louisiana Tech heads home for a weekend conference series with FIU. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.