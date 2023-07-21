Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex is a host for many activities, but today the doors swing open for the Amber McCray Youth Volleyball Camp.

Volleyball is one of the major sports, but it can get overlooked sometimes, and this was the perfect opportunity for Louisiana Tech University coaching staff to bring the focus back to the forefront.

While the kids are the main focus of the camp, it also helped in the coaching department in more ways than expected. Assistant Coach Alex Holt talked about how helping kids that are just learning the sport helps to keep them on their toes by relearning the fundamentals of the game and being able to take the things they learn back to their college players.

The Youth Camp finished up today, but they’re still plenty of opportunities to sharpen up on the game of volleyball alongside the Lady Techsters coaching staff with the Skills Clinic and Prospect Camp coming up over the next couple of weekends.