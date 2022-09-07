RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday evening, Louisiana Tech Women’s Volleyball tipped off their home opener in a mid-week action with Grambling State University.

These two programs have played 33 matches since the inaugural season in 1987. Prior to Wednesday’s matchup Techsters have remained unbeaten in the series since its first lost during the year of 1987.

Grambling State which had not won a set against Louisiana Tech since 2009 in a span of 12 straight matches the Lady Tigers took the opening frame 25 to 16.

The Lady Techsters answered back and tied the match at one. Techsters continue to redeemed themselves and survived the back and forth contest. Claiming victory 25 to 22 to close out the match in the fourth set completing the series three to one.

After the game, Lady Techsters head coach Amber McCray shared her thoughts of the matchup. McCray says, “First off hats off to Grambling, they came in playing with a lot of confidence, which we knew they would after a big way to close out there opening weekend. They made us fight for every single point.

McCray, then follows on the development of the team’s performance and strength after coming off the Clemson Invitational earlier in the week. She add’s “One thing we just continue to be proven as we have a lot of different people who are depth and is something that we know we’re gonna rely on this year. Being able to have that next man up mentality coming off the bench, and people step up and prove that they can do big things for us it’s gonna be really beneficial for us, says McCray.”

Grambling State head coach Paige Phillips says, “We showed that we’re able to beat this team they’re a great team as well just showing back to back were both going at it. We kind of just showed us what we need to do different next year and for games this weekend coming up, says Phillip.”