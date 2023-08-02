Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Training Camp continues to progress through few days of strapping up the pads. The attitude on offense is to keep pushing forward to prevent the same lackluster results last year that saw the team land in the bottom half of Conference USA offensively.

The intensity is beginning to rev up and players are feeling the heat from the coaches that are looking to flush out all the negative plays to get each player ready for the real test when the season begins.

Louisiana Tech Football Head Coach Sonny Cumbie Talked about how much he’s grown a liking to the Bulldogs receiving core and tight end room. After losing leading receiver Tre Harris to Ole Miss via the transfer portal, Cumbie is confident that the void left behind will be filled pretty quickly.

“Even if there’s a defender on their back, they’re still going to get open…size sometimes beats coverage if the ball is where it needs to be. The way I look at it is that the production that’s left behind is the production that remains for someone else, whether it’s Smoke Harris, Kyle, Cyrus or Tru Edwards, whoever is willing to rise to the occasion and take that production.” Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech Football Head Coach.

The focus has shifted to making more good plays than the other side with each passing practice to prepare for the start of the season.