Louisiana Tech survives NIT Consolation game, after Kenny Lofton Jr. stuns Colorado State with last-second bucket

The Bulldogs didn’t leave Frisco empty handed. Louisiana Tech defeats Colorado State 76-74, in Sunday’s NIT Consolation game.
Tech edges the Rams after Kenny Lofton, Jr. scores the go-ahead bucket with 0.3 second remaining. The team only led for 2:35 of Sunday’s contest. LA Tech took their first lead in the second half, when Amorie Archibald hit a three pointer, giving his team a 67-64 lead.
For the third time during the Bulldogs’ trip in Frisco, Lofton, Jr. scored a team-high in points. Sunday, the freshman ended with 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Louisiana Tech ends their season 24-8 overall.