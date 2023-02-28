Louisiana Tech (5-3) defeats Ole Miss (6-2), 6-5, on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi.

Despite the host Rebels plating one run each of five of their six first innings, the Bulldogs giant fifth inning propelled the team to victory.

In the fifth inning Louisiana Tech shortstop, Will Safford, doubled home Adarius Myers and Jorge Corona. Then, Brody Drost’s three-run home run tied the contest at 5-5.

The score remained the same until seventh inning when Dalton Davis scored Logan McElod, giving Lane Burroughs’ bunch a 6-5 advantage.

Tech relief pitcher Landon Tomkins (2-0), earns the win after pitching three innings.

Both teams wrap up the mid-week series, Wednesday at 3:00. NBC 10 Sports will have coverage Tuesday night and Wednesday from Oxford.