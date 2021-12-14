Louisiana Tech slips past LSU-Shreveport, 84-70

RUSTON – Four Louisiana Tech players scored in double figures, led by David Green who had a career-high 21 points, to help the Bulldogs win, 84-70, over LSU-Shreveport on Tuesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

It was LA Tech’s (8-2) fourth straight overall win and 14th straight home win, but it did not come easy. After getting back-to-back three-point plays by Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis to go up 45-32 early in the second half, LSU-Shreveport (6-5) went on a 13-0 run to tie things up at 45-all with 12:57 to play in the game.

After the two teams traded baskets, the Bulldogs found their offensive rhythm, going on a 16-1 run that was sparked by the three ball. Amorie Archibald, Kaleb Stewart and C. Williams combined for four straight three-pointers during the stretch (team was just 6-of-23 from beyond the arc up until then).

The ‘Dogs ended up making 13 of their final 17 field goal attempts over the final 12+ minutes of the game to pull away from the Pilots.

Green scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half to help LA Tech hold a 37-27 halftime advantage. Archibald added a season-high 19 points while Stewart tacked on a career-high 12 and C. Williams scored 11.

LSUS had five players in double figures, led by Quentin Jones who finished with 18.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Eric Konkol

“I was hoping to have a much better defensive performance than we had today. There are a number of things I could point to. One was overall effort and energy. I knew we had a team coming in here that shoots a lot of threes. LSU-Shreveport hurt us in a number of areas. I thought we found a very energetic group [in the second half]. It was a group of guys that played with great juice and they helped us go on a run and win the game.”

NOTABLES

· With the 84-70 victory, LA Tech now leads the all-time series over LSU-Shreveport, 3-0. The Bulldogs have won four straight and eight of their last nine.

· The Bulldogs extended their home winning streak to 14. They have also won 27 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

· LA Tech has now scored 78+ points in eight straight games.

· The Bulldogs made 13 of their final 17 shots, including six three-pointers.

· LA Tech made 12 three-pointers, the second most in a single game this season.

· The Bulldogs committed a season-low six turnovers, the fewest since 2019.

· Amorie Archibald played in his 132nd career game, tied for the seventh most in program history.

· David Green scored a career-high 21 points. He became the fourth Bulldog this season to score 20+ in a single game. He also anchored the team in rebounds with six.

· Amorie Archibald netted a season-high 19 points. He now has 1,338 career points, moving up to 27th on the all-time scoring list at LA Tech.

· Kaleb Stewart scored a career-high 12 points. The freshman has made 19 of his last 30 field goal attempts (spanning last seven games) for 63.3 percent shooting.

· LaDamien Bradford dished out a career-high seven assists with zero turnovers. He was also 3-of-3 shooting and has now made 14 of his last 15 field goal attempts (spanning last six games).

UP NEXT

The Battle in Bossier City between Louisiana Tech and LSU takes place on Saturday, Dec. 18 inside Brookshire Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.