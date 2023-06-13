Ruston, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech junior relief pitcher, Ethan Bates added another postseason accolade to his resume after being named first-team All-Region.

Bates was already previously listed as a third team All-Conference and was a two-time All-Conference USA pitcher in his first season with the Bulldogs.

He was able to garner a 4-3 overall record along with throwing 57 strikeouts. Bates also gathered 10 saves that placed him in a tie for third highest in the conference and tied for second most in program history.

Bates started the season off when he was given his opportunity to shine earlier in the year against BYU, when he struck out five batters, but his best game came in the matchup versus Florida Atlantic that went the distance in a 16-inning game. The stellar pitcher threw 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed only two hits while striking out four more batters.

He will surely be a key part of the Louisiana Tech pitching staff next season that endured their fair share of struggles in 2023.