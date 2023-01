Former Boise State quarterback, Hank Bachmeier now calls Ruston ‘home.’

The Bulldogs pick up the former Bronco from the transfer portal.

Bachmeier started all three years in Boise, before departing before the team’s fifth game of the 2022 season. He now has two years of eligibility remaining.

During his time with Boise State, Bachmeier threw for 6,605 yards, and 41 touchdowns.