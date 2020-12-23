Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Santa Tracker
Top Stories
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,976 new cases, 68 new deaths, 14,776 presumed recoveries
Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
Video
UPDATE: Slidell woman arrested in September shooting case allegedly “lured” victim outside to be attacked
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 23rd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 23rd
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 21st
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech Pre-Bowl Special with interviews with Skip Holtz, new Athletic Director and VP Eric Wood, and current and former Bulldogs
Video
Top Stories
ULM to hire former Akron, Auburn head coach to lead the Warhawks
Louisiana Tech continues to defend the nest
Video
Louisiana Tech averaging 74 points on the season along with shooting almost 40 percent from deep| Matchup versus Lamar
Video
Oak grove looking to make history with their second trip in a row to the LHSAA prep classic
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
In The Garden for Dec. 22
Video
Affinity Health Group discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution, administration
Video
Pilots For Patients are looking for more pilots
Video
“Christmas Star” will be visible Monday for the first time in 800 years
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Louisiana Tech Pre-Bowl Special with interviews with Skip Holtz, new Athletic Director and VP Eric Wood, and current and former Bulldogs
Sports
Posted:
Dec 23, 2020 / 11:29 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 23, 2020 / 11:32 AM CST
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Slidell woman arrested in September shooting case allegedly “lured” victim outside to be attacked
Weather
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,976 new cases, 68 new deaths, 14,776 presumed recoveries
Man crashes into parked car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Monroe
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,976 new cases, 68 new deaths, 14,776 presumed recoveries
Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
Video
UPDATE: Slidell woman arrested in September shooting case allegedly “lured” victim outside to be attacked
Global virus rules for Christmas: How the rest of the world compares to the US
Trump’s presidential legacy, by the numbers
Gallery
ULM to hire former Akron, Auburn head coach to lead the Warhawks
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Slidell woman arrested in September shooting case allegedly “lured” victim outside to be attacked
Weather
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,976 new cases, 68 new deaths, 14,776 presumed recoveries
Man crashes into parked car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Monroe
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis tests positive for COVID-19