Ruston, La, (KTVE/KARD) — The MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday evening, but not before the Louisiana Tech was able to hear one of their bulldogs hear their name called and fulfilling a dream.

Louisiana Tech University Baseball pitcher Landon Tomkins was drafted No. 287th in the tenth round of the draft to the Pittsburg Pirates, and his head coach was very grateful to hear the big news come across his phone.

“I actually got a text from his dad that said it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, and not before I was sending a text back, he got drafted. I couldn’t be prouder of him and his family. A young man that was an outfielder in high school that turned himself into a really good pitcher. It was one of those deals where he got better every year.” Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Tech Baseball Head Coach.

Better late than never for the former Prospect league relief pitcher of the year as he will take his degree and talent with him on to the next level.