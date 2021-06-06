Louisiana Tech outhit by North Carolina State in 8-3 loss, Bulldogs face Alabama, Sunday at 2:00 in elimination game

Louisiana Tech’s pitching just couldn’t halt North Carolina State’s offensive firepower, in the 8-3 defeat. The Bulldogs will now face Alabama in an elimination game, Sunday at 2:00 at Pat Patterson Park, J.C. Love Field.

Ryan Jennings got the start for Tech. The redshirt junior was tagged with the loss. Jennings lasted 6 1/3 innings. He surrendered four earned runs and in addition had four strikeouts.

NC State ended with 14 hits, while the Bulldogs had eight and stranded seven runners.

Tech’s offense came alive in the bottom of the 8th inning, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Steele Netterville and Cole McConnell.

“…We were very late and lethargic with our swings, don’t know why, ” says Bulldogs head baseball coach Lane Burroughs. “But, that was disappointing. I thought [Ryan] Jennings pitched well … [NC State] got shutdown innings. We never pressured them really … “

Coach Burroughs announced that Jarret Whorff will be start on the mound versus the Crimson Tide. Whorff last pitched versus Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Tournament. In the contest versus the Hilltoppers, the senior pitched 6 1/3, giving up three earned runs.