Louisiana Tech legend Karl Malone, on Dave Nitz’s semi-retirement, ” … Whoever is going to fill those shoes, bronze those shoes and start wearing your own … “

Louisiana Tech and NBA legend, Karl Malone, along with the help of many others held a jambalaya plate fundraiser. The event sold out of plates in less than 50 minutes. Up to $10,000 was raised on Thursday alone – that’s part of $60,000 overall since donations have been accepted.

The former Summerfield Rebel learned this week that longtime Bulldogs announcer, Dave Nitz, will “semi-retire” following the 2020-21 season. Beginning next year, the 78 year-old will only call Louisiana Tech baseball games.

The Thomas Assembly Center rocked when Malone and the ‘Dogs hit the hardwood from 1982-85. The legendary Bulldog himself, spoke on some great memories with Nitz.

“My best memories, I would mess with him all of the time, ” says Malone. “He was on the air, he thought I would leave I would come back around at Tech and mess with him. I just love Dave Nitz. When you talk about the voice of Louisiana Tech sports, only one person comes up, and that’s Dave Nitz. And, I’ll say to whoever is coming, and it might be Teddy Allen who gave me the nickname, ‘The Mailman’ – I don’t know that he gave me the nickname ‘The Mailman’. I would say that to whoever is going to try to fill those shoes, bronze those shoes and start wearing your own, because you won’t. He’s such an amazing person. But, if it’s Teddy, who I love to death, it’s going to be pretty awesome. But, it’s time. He has done so much, so much. He reminds me of the writer for The Shreveport Times, Jerry Byrd. And, of course Buddy Davis – how they gave themselves all the time. I’m proud for him. I’m going to have to send him on a nice vacation.”