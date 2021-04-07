Louisiana Tech legend Dave Nitz on scaling back his duties on the radio, “… People who have not done it, don’t realize how much homework that has to go in … “

For nearly five decades, Dave Nitz, has been the voice of Louisiana Tech athletics.

But, beginning with the 2021-22 season, “Freeway Dave” will slow down, just a hair. The 78-year old will only call baseball games, ending his long run of calling Bulldog football and basketball.

The 47-year announcer, from West Virginia tells NBC 10 Sports why now is the right time to step back.

“A lot of it had to do with preparation that you have to go through on football and basketball, ” says Nitz. “People who have not done it, don’t realize how much homework that has to go in, especially football. In football, it probably takes me eight to 10 hours just to get ready for one football game, the way I want to do it … got to a point, I don’t need to be doing it like this year round.”