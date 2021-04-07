Louisiana Tech legend, Baylor head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey reacts to Bears national championship in men’s hoops

It’s definitely an exciting time to be in Waco, at the moment. Monday, the Bears won their first national championship in men’s basketball.

But, there’s some catching up to do. The Lady Bears, led by Louisiana Tech legend Kim Mulkey, have won three championships since her arrival in 2000. Baylor entered this past season as defending champions, until they fell in the Elite Eight to No. 1 UConn.

In an interview with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian, the future Naismith Hall of Famer describes her excitement for the program.

” … Was certainly watching the game, ” says Mulkey. “Turns out exactly how I predicted. I just know. I’ve seen Baylor too much this year … I didn’t know this until somebody told me. It was 16 years ago, [Monday], that we won our first national championship on the same day, in the same city.”