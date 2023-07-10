Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lane Burroughs Baseball is off and running with young campers ready to learn and enjoy the love of the game inside “The Love Shack”.

The camp’s goal is to help the youth develop and improve their game dealing with swing mechanics, defending, and all the fundamentals within the game of baseball, and it doesn’t hurt that they get to do all those things alongside a few of their favorite faces in the Louisiana Tech community.

The LA Tech baseball players and coaches help out by giving the campers tip and hands on experience to take each young baller’s game to the next level.

Kids enjoy being occupied with exciting activities and Louisiana Tech University Baseball Head Coach Lane Burroughs know that the camp is a better alternative than a lot of other summer options.

“We tell them when we open the camp there’s a lot of things you could be doing right now. It’d be easy to be laying in the bed in the middle of the summer, there’s a lot of options but you chose to be here with us. We talk about the lost art of appreciation in our society, and from the bottom of our hearts we tell them how much we appreciate them being here,” said Lane Burroughs.

The Camp will last through July 12th from 9 A.M. -12 P.M. as each kid gets a one-on-one experience to have fun with the one’s that do it best.