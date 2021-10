Tuesday, Louisiana Tech and Grambling united as one, on the softball field.

The Techsters hosted the Lady Tigers in a Fall exhibition game. Four members of Louisiana Tech’s team honored current GSU assistant, Chelsea Holliday, by wearing gold ribbons.

.@LATechSB is wearing gold ribbons tonight to support @GSU_TIGERS assistant softball coach Chelsea Holliday who is home recovering after being a victim of the shooting on campus a few weeks ago.



Techsters hosting BPCC.



First pitch at 6 pm at Dr Billy Bundrick Field. FREE! pic.twitter.com/lkcNUUBiMG — LA Tech Softball (@LATechSB) October 26, 2021

Holliday was one of eight wounded in the October 17 shooting on Grambling’s campus, that left one dead.

According to coaches at Grambling, Holliday continues to recover from her injuries.