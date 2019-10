Louisiana Tech fullback Bobby Holly was a part of something special, during the team’s week off.

The former Union Parish standout, accompanied a Ruston high school teenager to her Homecoming.

Junior Lindsay Adair was born blind. And, at 12 years old, she was diagnosed to have a spontaneous hematoma on her spinal cord. Adair was soon paralyzed as a result.

Her mother works at Louisiana Tech, and requested Holly’s services to escort Adair to homecoming.