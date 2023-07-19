RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are less than 40 days away from kicking off their college football campaign for Fall 2023. The Louisiana Tech football coaching staff will hold its second annual women’s football clinic on Thursday, July 20 at the Davison Athletic Complex.

La Tech football has partnered with the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (D.A.R.T) according to LaTechsports.com.

The organization provides help to domestic and dating violence victims and their children in North Central Louisiana in the parishes of Jackson, Lincoln, Union, Winn, Claiborne, Bienville, and Grant.

“Coach Cumbie reached out to us to do this clinic and wanted us to be the beneficiaries, said Barney. We are absolutely delighted and so thankful to Coach Cumbie for inviting us to be a part of that partnership.”

The head football coach of Louisiana Tech Sonny Cumbie provided a statement ahead of the event.

“We are excited to be hosting our second Women’s Football Clinic tomorrow night,” said head coach Sonny Cumbie . “It is a great time for our program to connect with the city of Ruston and to benefit a great cause.”

Community Advocate of D.A.R.T Kris Barney sat down with KTVE Sports Reporter Dominique Williams to talk about her gratitude for Louisiana Tech Athletics and their partnership to support the D.A.R.T organization in helping men and women who have been affected by domestic abuse and violence.

“I get to go out there and talk about not only my own personal story of domestic violence but also get education out there to our athletes, our young women, and our students about dating violence and domestic violence, said Barney. The red flags to look for and how to get help and get a safety.”

Barney joined the organization to help victims like herself who have experienced domestic violence abuse

she says her young daughter Miranda Faith Sally, was shot and killed by her ex-husband in a domestic dispute. At the time, the two had shared joint custody of Miranda.

During her time with the organization, Kris Barney tells KTVE Sports due to recent cuts have affected their resources.

“I’ll be honest, this year alone our budget was cut by $80,000 which limits how we serve our victims, said Barney. Partnering with Coach Cumbie and the athletic department just really helps us replenish the funds I’ve been cut for us.

More information about the Women’s Clinic event along with time and location, has been provided by LaTechSports.com.

The clinic costs $75 and will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davison Athletic Complex. Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. Dress attire is casual and tennis shoes are recommended.



To register, please visit sonnycumbiefootballcamps.com.

