WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Tuesday night’s battle between Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State went all the way into extra innings. La Tech tied things up at six in the 9th in front of 2,171 fans at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Northwestern State continued to dominate at the plate by plating four runs and defeating the Diamond Dogs 10-7 in the 11th inning.

Recap by LaTechSports.com LA Tech (22-24) tied the game up in the second inning after Ethan Bates launched his 11th home run of the season, matching NSU’s (24-18) leadoff dinger by Jeffrey Elkins to begin the contest.



The Bulldogs would even things up again in the seventh when Philip Matulia beat out a throw at first to score Logan McLeod . The throw went wide of the pitcher trying to cover the bag and as a result, Brody Drost scored all the way from second to make it 6-all.

The Demons added two more insurance runs, scoring on a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch from Nick Fraginals .

LA Tech got one back via a Dalton Davis solo homer, but that was all. Kyle Froehlich (4-1) collected the win for NSU, pitching both extra frames.

Up next, LA Tech will face UAB in a three-game conference series this weekend at the Love Shack. The first game is Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. CT.