Tide Rolled: Louisiana Tech eliminates Alabama 10-8 in the Ruston NCAA Regional

With the use of two pitchers, during the game, Louisiana Tech eliminates Alabama from the NCAA Ruston Regional, 10-8 on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs served as the visiting team in the contest. The bottom of the 9th didn’t come without drama. Bulldogs outfielder, Phil Matulia caught a fly ball just a few feet shy of being a home run. The only issue? The go-ahead run was on first base for Alabama, as the Bulldogs hoped to hang onto a two-run lead.

With the win, Louisiana Tech will face NC State at 6:20, in another elimination setting for Tech.