RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – A chilly night in Ruston means baseball, it also means very little offense between Louisiana Tech and Air Force.

Landon Tomkins gets it started for the Bulldogs as he sets down two falcons early. It was part of a six-strikeout day for Tomkins.

New pitcher same result. Alec Sparks getting a strikeout to get his day started. It was one of four strikeouts for Sparks

Finally, its Ryan Harland to end the 6th inning, one of his four strikeouts on the night. The Bulldogs struck out 17 Air Force batters on the night, setting a season high.

And we can’t forget about the offense, Jeffrey Ince launches his second home run of the season to give Tech some cushion.

Louisiana tech goes on to win 5-0 for their first shutout on the season.