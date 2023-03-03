RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – The two teams that dominated the NCAA baseball headlines this week meeting up in Ruston this week for a three game set. The first game between Louisiana Tech and Northwestern. For the Wildcats they’re still looking for their first win of the season took the lead early, but Ethan Bates introduced himself to the Wildcats and got the game started for Louisiana Tech.



After a Brody Drost walk, Ethan Bates cracks a ball to right centerfield. His second homer in as many games. Tech leads 2-1.

To the second inning in a tie game, Adarius Myers goes to the deepest part of the ballpark, opposite field as well. He answers the Northwestern run. The Bulldogs go back on top, 3-2.

In the third inning it was Dalton Davis with ducks on the pond, he would smoke a ball between third base and shortstop. That scores a run and it’s 4-2.

Later in the inning, Jorge Corona sneaks one past the third baseman and into left field. Bates and Davis come around to score. The route was one. 6-2 Bulldogs. Tech goes into win 14-5.



“We were fortunate to put a lot of runs on the board. It was a hitters night. Obviously Bates got us going early with the two run homer and he had a great night, on the triple I thought he was safe. Matulia got into one, Adarius Myers, Jeffrey Ince coming off the bench drove a ball out of the yard,” said Lane Burroughs following the teams win.

The 14 runs the most Louisiana Tech has scored since their regular season finale last season against Charlotte. Game two of the series set for 2 p.m. tomorrow, Rawley Hector will get the ball for the Bulldogs.