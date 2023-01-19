RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Bulldogs looks to snap a two game losing streak when they welcome Western Kentucky Hilltoppers basketball team.

The two teams will be playing on a higher frequency as La Tech ended the Hilltoppers basketball season last year in a tight 59-57 close in the Conference USA tournament Quarterfinal’s.

Last game against UAB Blazers, the Dwags’ were in the lead by eight but the Blaz­ers closed the game out on a 19-4 run.

La Tech Head Coach Talvin Hester, says the team needs to protect the ball more while they continue to mature. “At the end of the day you got a create a habit for yourself. A habit of work a habit of getting in the gym habit of shooting game shots. Because all shots aren’t equal you can go in the gym and shoot at you’re pace or like they shoot at noon ball.

He continues with saying, It’s not the same shot that is in a Conference USA game with somebody in North Texas and Western Kentucky running at you. You got a rep it up, and rep it up, and rep it the right way and once you rep it the right way over and over again things become normal, says Hester.”

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers tip off is set for 8:00 pm on Karl Malone’s Court. You can watch the game on the CBS Sports Network.