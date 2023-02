RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana Tech baseball star outfielder Cole McConnell has been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.

The announcement came via press release on Friday night just before the teams game with Nicholls State.

McConnell broke the single-season RBI record at Louisiana Tech last season with 76 runs batted in.

No additional information or comments will be provided at this time but we will keep you updated on this story as more become available