What a weekend, what a season it’s been for Louisiana Tech baseball.

Recently, the Bulldogs won their series versus rival UAB, taking three of four games.

According to D1Baseball.com, Tech is now the 16th ranked team in the nation.

So far, Lane Burroughs has led Louisiana Tech to a 20-4 overall record, and 6-2 mark in Conference USA play.

The Bulldogs travel to Houston, for their four-game series versus Rice, beginning on Friday.