BATON ROUGE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Kyle Crigger delivers a 2-1 pitch to LSU sophomore infielder and Baseball America’s preseason first-team All-American Jacob Berry, who lightly taps the ball back to Crigger, and he flips to Bryce Wallace covering first base. Ballgame. Louisiana Tech baseball has just beaten No. 8 LSU in the Tiger’s first trip back to Ruston in 24 years.

Fast forward exactly a month later and the two in-state foes will be at it again, this time, with the Bulldogs (14-6, 2-1) taking the trip to Alex Box Stadium to square off with No. 21 LSU (15-5, 1-2).

Both teams come into Wednesday’s matchup looking to play better from their conference-opening weekend.

Despite winning two of three in San Antonio, Bulldogs head coach Lane Burroughs was not pleased with his teams’ performance last weekend, specifically with the starting pitchers, a group that LSU skipper Jay Johnson raved about before the teams’ February matchup.

“We have to get more out of our starters everybody knows that,” Burroughs said during his weekly press conference with reporters.

The trio of Jonathan Fincher, Ryan Jennings, and Jared Whorff combined for eight innings over the three games, allowing 17 earned runs and 20 hits (19.13 ERA and 3.13 WHIP).

Neither of those three will start when the Dogs take the field Wednesday night. Instead, it will be Greg Martinez making his second start of the season. The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Florida boasts a 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 15 innings pitched through eight appearances this season.

Martinez is a pitcher who induces a lot of groundball outs and does not walk a ton. His 42.9% groundball rate is tops on the team among qualified pitchers and his 6.3% walk rate is third to Fincher and Cade Gibson.

This will be Martinez’s fifth career outing against LSU and second start. The start is rather confusing as in those first four outings, Martinez has not been good against the Tigers with a career 24.92 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

“I thought he had a great start at ULM the other day. He was really good for the four innings he pitched. We tried to bring him in Saturday and he felt great but I don’t know if we rushed him from his start on the midweek game but he couldn’t find the strike zone. He faced two batters and they weren’t really close.” said Burroughs on Martinez’s performance last week.

From an offensive standpoint, Burroughs said he feels the team left a lot of runners in scoring position in last weekend’s series, particularly calling out the top of the order.

Louisiana Tech left 29 runners on base in the three-game weekend set with UTSA with 21 of those runners left on by the top five hitters in the lineup.

“We left a lot of men on base with our middle-of-the-order guys coming up in multiple situations with the bases loaded and runners in scoring position, advantage counts and we did not get it done,” Burroughs said clearly frustrated.

The Bulldogs will look to improve to 10-2 in the last 12 games. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge. You can catch the game on the SEC Network+ as well as 97.7 FM. The full highlights and recap will be on FOX 14 and NBC 10 Thursday following the action.